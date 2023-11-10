Ghana: Retired Footballers Bid Farewell to Abega

A host of football greats attended the funeral ceremony of the late, Emmanuel Kangni Quarshie's, a former Hearts of Oak stalwart, who died at the age of 60.

Mohammed Polo, Yaw Preko, George Alhassan, Hesse Odamtten, Alex Djanie, Ahmed Rockson and Sampson Lamptey were among those that attended the funeral and burial service at Osu.

Abega was laid to rest at the Osu Cemetery.

Ghanaian-born Togo legend, Eric Akoto, was also there to mourn his former playmate.

A Ghana Football Association (GFA) delegation led by Mr Eugene Nobel arrived at the funeral grounds to bid farewell to the late former national star and offer support to the bereaved family.

Abega, as he was popularly called, died on Saturday, August 26 after a short illness.

The former Ghana Black Stars, Hasaacas and Hearts of Oak midfielder was compared to Cameroonian legend, Theophil Abega for his playing style and technical abilities.

During his playing career, Abega rose to stardom after joining Sekondi Hasaacas from Hearts of Oak nursery side, Rolands in 1985.

Between 1985 and 1987, Hasaacas boasted an epic attacking strength known as 'The Accra Trio', consisting of Olabode Williams, Henry Acquah and Emmanuel Quarshie.

This trio developed an unrivalled partnership that pushed Hasaacas' offensive prowess to new levels. Their combination was nothing short of amazing as Hasaacas beat Asante Kotoko 2-0 to win the FA Cup in 1985.

In 1987, Abega and Acquah agreed to join Hearts on condition that their good friend, Moses Coffie, who was then playing for Great Olympics be signed on.

After a marathon negotiations, Hearts succumbed to their demands and had Coffie registered.

Abega spent three years at Hearts, winning one Ghana Premier League title and One FA Cup before being forced into early retirement by an unfortunate knee injury.

Abega also played internationally for Ghana at U-20, U-23 and senior levels, earning 14 caps for the latter.

Sadly, one of the defining images of him in a Black Stars jersey was his penalty miss in the 1986 FIFA World Cup qualification match against Zambia in Accra.

It was a bad moment for Abega, known for his hard work and general reliability in Ghana shirt.

In memory of their former member, Accra Hearts of Oak Old Players Association (AHOOPA) wrote in a tribute: "We have lost a dear one. A mighty tree has fallen. It is no longer a rumour or hearsay but something that is true. Our thoughts are with the bereaved family, and all who are mourning his loss."

Abega left behind three children - two boys and a girl.