Nigeria: Kogi - I Am Not Stepping Down for Dino Melaye - AA Governorship Candidate

AA candidate, OlayinkaBraimoh, says he is confident of winning Saturday's governorship election in Kogi State

The candidate of Action Alliance (AA) in Saturday's governorship election in Kogi State, Olayinka Braimoh, has dismissed rumours of him stepping down for his opponent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dino Melaye.

Mr Braimoh, who spoke through his media aide, Musa Yakubu, in Lokoja on Thursday, blamed the PDP candidate for the rumour.

He said Mr Melaye has become jittery at Mr Braimoh's rising profile and imminent victory at the poll.

The AA candidate said having campaigned across the state and engaged people at the grassroots, he had become convinced that the people are ready for a paradigm shift.

He noted that the false claims of him stepping down were clear signs that the opposition was jittery over his acceptance across the state with defections from major parties and their endorsements.

He promised to implement his STAT Agenda to the letter for the benefit of the people.

Mr Braimoh hails from Akutupa, in the Kabba-Bunu local government area in the same Kogo West senatorial district as Mr Melaye.

There were talks of a possible alliance to improve the chances of one candidate from the zone against the other candidates of the APC and the SDP who appeared to be the leading candidates.

The ADC candidate, Leke Abejide, is from the senatorial district and represents the Yagba East/Yagba West/Mopa-muro Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives.

Analysts have predicted a poor show for the three political parties against the APC and the SDP as the zone's votes may be split among them.

Meanwhile, Mr Melaye, while rounding off his campaign on Thursday, said he was prepared to win Saturday's election as he believes the people will vote for him across the state.

"I am not an Okun governor, I am not an Ebira governor, I am not an Igala governor, I am going to be the governor of Kogi State," he said.