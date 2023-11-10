Nigeria: Lokoja LG Chairman, Muhammed Danasabe, Is Dead

The executive chairman of Lokoja Local Government Council, Hon. Muhammed Danasabe Muhammed is dead.

Hon. Danasabe passed away in the early hours of Friday at Shifa Hospital Lokoja, after a brief illness.

According to a family source, the deceased will be buried at the Unguwan Kura Muslim cemetery after the juma'a prayer.

The late council boss was popular for his vibrant roles in previous elections and his death will be a major setback for the ruling All Progressives Congress in the Saturday gubernatorial election in Lokoja local government area.

He is survived by his mother, wife and children.