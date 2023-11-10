Zimbabwe/Nigeria: Nigeria Pick Super Eagles Squad to Face Warriors

10 November 2023
The Herald (Harare)

Nigeria have named a 23-member squad to face Zimbabwe and Lesotho in the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Head coach Jose Peseiro had to do without the injured Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze who are all out with injuries.

Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi is also missing due to a muscle injury. Bayer Leverkusen forward Nathan Tella who had the choice between England and Nigeria has been handed his first-call up by Peseiro as he opted to play for the Super Eagles.

Nigeria will host Lesotho in Uyo, next Thursday and make a trip to Huye, Rwanda to face Zimbabwe's Warriors on November 19.

Nigeria squad

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho, Maduka Okoye, Olorunleke Ojo

Defenders: Bright Samuel, Chidozie Awaziem, Ola Aina, Kenneth Omeruo, Bruno Onyemaechi, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Jamilu Collins

Midfielders: Raphael Onyedija, Joel Aribo, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi

Forwards: Kelechi Iheanacho, Sadiq Umar, Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman, Nathan Tella, Victor Boniface, Taiwo Awoniyi, Terem Moffi

