Nigeria's Patoranking and King Promise in Kigali, Set to Meet Fans

Nigerian music icon Patoranking and King Promise, the 'Terminator' hit maker, are both in town, where they are expected to engage in different activities including meeting and interacting with their fans at the new Shooters Lounge.

The New Times understands that Pataronking arrived in Kigali on Wednesday, November 8, for the Qatar Africa Business Forum, while King Promise is in town to expand his market to Rwanda and work with different homegrown artistes.

King Promise will be at the pub for the meet and greet today in an Afrobeats themed night hosted by socialite Joxy Parker, with the finest DJs in town like DJ Pius and DJ Ice as the men behind the decks for the night.

The 'My Woman' hit maker will have his meet and greet dubbed 'A night with Patoranking', on Saturday, featuring performances by DJ Warriors, DJ Pius and DJ Ice among others.

Patoranking has been topping the charts lately, following the release of his new banger 'Babylon' that features Victony, another well-known Nigerian artiste producing a new wave of sounds in the industry.

Patoranking was last spotted in Kigali in 2022, for the Youth Connekt Africa Summit, where he also met with potential players in Rwanda's music industry to discuss business in music and the future of art.

The Nigerian singer and songwriter, real name Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, was born and raised in Ebute Metta community of Lagos.

He started his music career doing underground collaborations, with artists such as XProject, Konga, Slam and Reggie Rockstone. He signed a record deal with K-Solo's Igberaga Records in 2010, releasing "Up in D Club" under the outfit. Patoranking became a protégé of Dem Mama Records after collaborating with Timaya on his song "Alubarika". He is one of the best musicians on the continent with big awards to his name and recording breaking tracks.