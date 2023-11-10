Nigeria Misses Out As FIFA U-17 World Cup Kicks Off in Indonesia

10 November 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ayobami Okerinde

Nigeria's Golden Eaglets will not participate in the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia after failing to reach the semifinal stage at the AFCON U-17 Championship held in Algeria earlier in the year.

The team was drawn alongside Morrocco, South Africa, and Zambia in Group B and finished second in the group with six points.

In the quarterfinals, Nigeria lost 2-1 to Burkina Faso and failed to qualify for the World Cup. The four semifinalists (Burkina Faso, Mali, Senegal, and Morrocco) will fly Africa's flag at the age-grade tournament.

In the first game, Mali defeated Uzbeskistan 3-0, as Morocco edge past Paname 2-0.

Nigeria last qualified for the tournament in 2019, with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the world's football governing body to cancel the 2021 edition, which was to be hosted by Peru.

Nigeria is the most successful team in the tournament's history with five titles, winning in 1985, 1993, 2007, 2013, and 2015.

