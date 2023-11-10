Nigeria: Kogi - LGA Chairman Dies Hours to Guber Poll

10 November 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Josiah Oluwole

He slumped at his residence late in the evening of Thursday and was rushed to Shifa Hospital Lokoja for treatment.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State has confirmed the death of Mohammed Danasabe, the Chairman of Lokoja Local Government Area.

The announcement of the death of the council chairman is coming as the party prepares for the governorship election on Saturday.

The party said he died in a hospital on Friday.

Mr Danasabe attended a stakeholders meeting of the APC at the Kogi State Government House on Thursday.

He reportedly slumped at his residence late in the evening of Thursday and was rushed to Shifa Hospital Lokoja for treatment.

Doctors at the hospital later pronounced him dead in the early hours of Friday.

It was gathered that the deceased will be buried at the Unguwan Kura Muslim Cemetery after Jumaat prayers.

The Public Relations Officer of the APC in Lokoja, Talba Lakwaja, confirmed the incident in a statement.

"This is to notify the general public that the remains of the Lokoja Local Government Council Chairman, Hon. Mohammed Dasebe Mohammed, will be buried at Anguwan Kura burial ground 2 pm immediately after jummat prayer," he said.

"The body will depart his family house at cantonment to Lokoja Central Mosque by 1:30 pm," he said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.