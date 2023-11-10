Liberia's Gwendolyn Myers Appointed to UN-Habitat Youth Advisory Board

Monrovia — Gwendolyn Myers, Founder and Executive Director of Messengers of Peace Liberia Inc., has been appointed as a member of the UN-Habitat Youth Advisory Board (YAB).

This prestigious appointment underscores her dedication to youth empowerment, peacebuilding, and sustainable urban development. It follows almost two decades of work in Global Peace-building, which has seen multiple elevations and preparations leading up to this milestone. Amongst others, Ms. Myers underwent six months of intensive training, coaching and mentoring program and graduated from the UN Global Executive Leadership Programme for Sustainable Development, 2021-2022 at the United Nations System Staff College-Turin-Italy, Hertie School in Berlin, Lee Kuan Yew (LKY) School of Public Policy Executive Education in Singapore.

The UN-Habitat YAB plays a critical role in advising UN-Habitat on strategies for urbanization. Liberia's Gwendolyn Myers representation focuses on Sustainable Development Goal 16 (SDG16) - promoting peace, justice, and strong institutions. This appointment comes after she was elected an Executive Committee Member for the Civil Society Platform for Peacebuilding and Statebuilding (CSPPS) in March of this year and is a testament to Ms. Myers' extensive experience and expertise in youth advocacy, gender equality, and peacebuilding, which she has demonstrated over 15 years.

On her first mission serving in this new role, she presented the UN Habitat's agenda in advancing the localization of the SDGs worldwide at the launch of the SDG Cities Global Initiative Hub in Balikesir, Turkey.

"I am deeply honored to serve on the UN-Habitat Youth Advisory Board and contribute to the crucial work of promoting sustainable urban development," said Ms. Myers. "This appointment is a testament to the collective efforts of all those who have supported the mission of Messengers of Peace Liberia Inc. I look forward to working alongside fellow board members to advocate for the meaningful inclusion of young people in shaping the cities of the future."

Ms. Myers' advocacy efforts have touched the lives of many, and her new role on the UN-Habitat YAB provides an even greater platform to amplify her message of peace, equality, and prosperity for youth worldwide.