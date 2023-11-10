Liberia: Defeated Nimba Senatorial Candidate Warns Kinsmen and Women About Sen. Prince Johnson

Monrovia — Defeated Nimba County Senatorial candidate in the October 10 presidential and legislative elections Lawrenso Paye Korquoi has endorsed the re-election of President George Manneh Weah, with a call on citizens of the county not to allow themselves to be used by failed politicians using wartime glory to reap political benefits at their detriment.

Mr. Korquo accumulated about 6,000 votes in the just ended elections.

According to him, the decision taken to endorse President Weah was triggered after the holding of consultations and engagements with his supporters and others in the county.

He made these assertions in an endorsement statement issued in Monrovia on Tuesday, November 8.

He emphasized that Nimba County is not a political party belonging to a specific group of people, and as such, citizens should prevent move being made by others, including Senator Johnson, to sing praises of falsehood to satisfy their personal motives.

Mr. Korquoi maintained that Nimba, which is the second largest county of Liberia in terms of population, should not be used against the rest of the counties in Liberia.

This, he added, led to the deaths of thousands of citizens hailing from the county during the Liberian civil war in 1990.

According to him, Senator Johnson and few others are the ones that are currently benefiting from the situation.

He stressed that the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) led-government's developments remain visible in Nimba, something which clearly justifies the retaining of the Liberian Chief Executive.

Mr. Korquoi claimed that Senators Prince Johnson and Jeremiah Koung, who is also the Vice Standard Bearer of the opposition Unity Party, are allegedly preaching tribalistic messages in the county, adding that, eligible voters in Nimba should not vote the UP during the runoff.

"Senator Johnson is on record for saying, "No Mano man will be a Senator in Nimba as long he is alive. He further described to Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe to the people in Gbor as a man who hates the Gio people, and this was a way of creating tribalistic destructive politics."

But both Johnson and Koung have consistently denied preaching hate messages in the county.

He claimed that citizens of Nimba from the Mano tribe will be severely marginalized and denied from holding public offices if Ambassador Joseph Nyuma Boakai wins the presidency.

"You can look around you there are many changes in our beautiful land of liberty."

He, however, vowed to have a voice in the next government to ensure sustainable development in Nimba for the benefit of all, instead of a selective few.

"We have come to you today to give you direction in terms of the presidential run-off elections stated for November 14, 2023. I have received many calls across Nimba on where we go for the presidential elections; and I know most of you still waiting on me for the decision I will make."

Mr. Korquoi, however, pointed out that his endorsement of President Weah is based on what he called "clear practical developmental agenda, value for human development, hope, and betterment for the future of towns, clans, districts, county, and Liberia at-large."

He maintained that his endorsement was driven to the CDC because, President George Weah's vision aligns with his vision for a New Nimba that would provide equal opportunities for all, including empowerment for the young people and women.

"We have been having consultations, doing background investigation and proper checking that will guide us in the decision we make on who becomes the next president of Liberia comes November 14, 2023. Henceforth, TODAY, I, LAWRENSO PAYE KORQUOI, former senatorial candidate and a prominent son of Nimba stand before you with your support and with God by our side to pledge and endorse President George Manneh Weah re-election for president comes November 14, 2023."

"In this manner, I am calling on all of you (supporters, friends, families and citizens) to join me to support President George Weah re-election."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He used this medium to also commend his supporters for the trust and confidence reposed in him, despite being unsuccessful during the process.

"We were in the election to win but unfortunately, we did not win. However, we did our best through your support as we obtained about 6000 votes in the elections, wherein district 2 gave us the highest votes across the districts in Nimba. So, today we are back to say a very big congratulations and thank you all for trusting and believing in our vision for a New Nimba to represent you at the Liberian Senate."

"I strongly believe that this was not our time, however, our vision remains alive as we will remain committed to contributing our quota to this county and specifically Gboah Clan and District #2. But do not feel discourage 2029 will be our time because we will come out stronger than we did in 2023."