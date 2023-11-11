Nigeria: New Commissioner of Police Resumes in Osun

The new commissioner of police was posted to Osun State following the retirement of the former occupant of the office.

The new Commissioner of Police deployed to Osun State, Isyaku Mohammed, on Friday, assumed office at the State Police Command.

Yemisi Opalola, a superintendent of police and spokesperson for the Osun State police command, said this in a statement in Osogbo, the state capital, on Friday.

She said the new CP was posted to Osun State following the retirement of the former Commissioner of Police, Kehinde Longe, retired assistant inspector general of police.

Ms Opalola said the new CP was born in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State and holds B.Sc in Accounting and M.Sc in Business Administration, Strategic Studies and Security Administration.

She said the CP joined the Nigeria Police Force in August 1996 as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

"CP Isyaku Mohammed has served in various capacities in different States of the country, including FCT, Abuja," she said.

Mr Mohammed, according to her, served last as CP Police Account and Budget, Force Headquarters Abuja before his transfer to Osun Police Command (

NAN