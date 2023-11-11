Nigeria: Heavy Security At INEC Bayelsa Office

Amoured vehicles and security personnel, both armed and unarmed, were strategically positioned at the entrance of INEC the office, in Yenegoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

Security operatives have mounted heavy s presence at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Bayelsa State head office in Yenegoa, the sate capital, as the commission rounds off preparations for Saturday governorship election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as of the time of the visit to the commission's office on Friday, armoured vehicles and security personnel, both armed and unarmed, were strategically positioned at the entrance of the office, in Yenegoa.

Many others were waiting to move to their duty posts.

Some of the security agencies represented at the centre include the Nigeria Army, Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps and fire Service.

NAN also reports that security patrol vehicles were also seen on major streets within the state capital.

The deployment of ad hoc staff accompanied by security personnel, and vehicles for election duties was also ongoing at the time of the visit to the INEC office.

NAN