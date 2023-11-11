Nigeria: #BayelsaDecides2023 - Gov Diri Accuses Sylva of Causing Violence in Nembe

11 November 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Saviour Imukudo

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri on Saturday accused the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timipre Sylva, of causing violence in the Nembe Basambiri area of the state.

Mr Diri made the allegation while speaking with reporters shortly after casting his ballot at the Pollin Unit 004 in his hometown, Kalaowe Owei, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state.

The governor is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said the PDP members and agents were chased out of Nembe Basambiri, a concern he said his party has reported to INEC.

"We have been raising the issue of the violent character of Mr Sylva. Over the years, every election he is involved in you experience violence and lawlessness.

"The name and character of what is happening in Nembe Basambiri is Mr Sylva," he said, blaming the APC candidate for violence in the area.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately reach Mr Sylva for comments over the allegations.

Like the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, Nembe had been designated as a major security flashpoint by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agents in the country.

