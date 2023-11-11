Nigeria: #KogiDecides2023 - CSO Alerts INEC On Alleged Pre-Filled Result Sheet in Kogi Election

11 November 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Cletus Ukpong

INEC was yet to react to the issue as of the time of filing this report.

A civil society organisation, Yiaga Africa, has alerted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on an alleged pre-filled result sheet for Saturday's governorship election in Kogi State, north-central Nigeria.

Yiaga Africa uploaded a photo of the alleged result sheet on X at 9:20 a.m. on Saturday while voting was just about to start in most of the polling units across the state.

"We received (a) report of (a) pre-filled results sheet discovered in PU 004, Eni Ward of Ogori/magongo in Kogi state before commencement of voting," the CSO tweeted at INEC.

"Kindly investigate and address this issue promptly to safeguard the integrity of the process," it added.The CSO at 9:44 a.m. uploaded a photo of another alleged pre-filled result sheet for the Polling Unit 020, Eika/Ohizenyi, Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi state.

INEC was yet to react to the issue at the time of this report.

A total of 18 candidates are taking part in Saturday's governorship election in Kogi State.

Follow live updates of the election here.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.