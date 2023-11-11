Nigeria: #BayelsaDecides2023 - Voting Yet to Commence At Sylva's Hometown

INEC officials said they are waiting for the arrival of the security agencies before commencing the process.

Voting has yet to commence in most of the polling units in Okpoama, the hometown of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.

Okpoama is in the Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Sixteen political parties are participating in this off-cycle election, including the incumbent governor, Douye Diri.

PREMIUM TIMES visited some of the polling units across the community, however, materials are yet to reach these places as of 8.30 a.m.

According to INEC guidelines, elections are to start by 8 a.m.

INEC's Ward Supervisor in Okpoama IV, Reginald Omo, said they are ready but they are waiting for police officers to arrive.

He said they cannot distribute material without officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

As of the time of the visit, the officials were still sorting the materials.

Earlier, PREMIUM TIMES visited the polling unit in the compound of Mr Sylva around 7:50 a.m. but no INEC official was sighted there.

There are 17 polling units in Okpoama Ward.