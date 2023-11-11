Nigeria: #BayelsaDecides2023 - Voting Yet to Commence At Sylva's Hometown

11 November 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Bakare Majeed

INEC officials said they are waiting for the arrival of the security agencies before commencing the process.

Voting has yet to commence in most of the polling units in Okpoama, the hometown of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.

Okpoama is in the Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Sixteen political parties are participating in this off-cycle election, including the incumbent governor, Douye Diri.

PREMIUM TIMES visited some of the polling units across the community, however, materials are yet to reach these places as of 8.30 a.m.

According to INEC guidelines, elections are to start by 8 a.m.

INEC's Ward Supervisor in Okpoama IV, Reginald Omo, said they are ready but they are waiting for police officers to arrive.

He said they cannot distribute material without officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

As of the time of the visit, the officials were still sorting the materials.

Earlier, PREMIUM TIMES visited the polling unit in the compound of Mr Sylva around 7:50 a.m. but no INEC official was sighted there.

There are 17 polling units in Okpoama Ward.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.