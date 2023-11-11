Nigeria: #KogiDecides2023 - INEC Reacts to Report of Pre-Filled Result Sheets

A civil society organisation, Yiaga Africa uploaded on X, photos of the alleged pre-filled result sheets.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted to the report of pre-filled result sheets in the governorship election in Kogi State.

A civil society organisation, Yiaga Africa, on Saturday, uploaded on X, photos of the alleged pre-filled result sheets.

The CSO mentioned the polling units and areas of the state where the incident took place, and urged INEC to "investigate and address this issue promptly to safeguard the integrity of the process."

A few minutes later, INEC reacted to the report in a statement it posted on X.

"Our attention has been drawn to a report that filled result sheets were discovered in some polling units in Kogi State.

"The Commission views this situation seriously.

"Our senior officials deployed to the State are currently investigating the incident(s). The Commission will communicate its decision earnestly," the election commission said in the statement.

A total of 18 candidates are taking part in Saturday's governorship election in Kogi.

Follow live updates of the election here.