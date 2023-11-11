Nigeria: #KogiDecides2023 - INEC Reacts to Report of Pre-Filled Result Sheets

11 November 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Cletus Ukpong

A civil society organisation, Yiaga Africa uploaded on X, photos of the alleged pre-filled result sheets.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted to the report of pre-filled result sheets in the governorship election in Kogi State.

A civil society organisation, Yiaga Africa, on Saturday, uploaded on X, photos of the alleged pre-filled result sheets.

The CSO mentioned the polling units and areas of the state where the incident took place, and urged INEC to "investigate and address this issue promptly to safeguard the integrity of the process."

A few minutes later, INEC reacted to the report in a statement it posted on X.

"Our attention has been drawn to a report that filled result sheets were discovered in some polling units in Kogi State.

"The Commission views this situation seriously.

"Our senior officials deployed to the State are currently investigating the incident(s). The Commission will communicate its decision earnestly," the election commission said in the statement.

A total of 18 candidates are taking part in Saturday's governorship election in Kogi.

Follow live updates of the election here.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.