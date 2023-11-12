Nigeria: #BayelsaDecides2023 - INEC Postpones Final Result Collation to Sunday

INEC returning officer Farouk Kuta disclosed this on Saturday night while briefing reporters at the state headquarters of the commission in Yenagoa.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the final collation of the governorship election results in Bayelsa State to Sunday.

Mr Kuta, a professor and Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State, said only the result of one local government area was ready out of the eight local governments in the state. He said the collation could not start because INEC was not sure if those of other local government areas would be ready before midnight.

He did not, however, disclose the local government whose result was ready.

He consequently postponed collation to Sunday by 10 a.m.

In attendance at the meeting were the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Obo Efanga, two INEC national commissioners, and the state commissioner of police.