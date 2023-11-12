Nigeria: #Imodecides2023 - Uzodinma Extends Lead With Victories in 12 Local Govts

With 12 local government areas under its belt, the APC appears to be in a strong position to retain control of Imo State.

The incumbent governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has extended his lead in the ongoing Imo State governorship election, having secured victory in 12 of the state's 27 local government areas.

Mr Uzodinma's dominance in the election is evident from the significant margins of victory he has recorded in the local government areas so far declared.

In Oru West, his party, the APC, garnered 38,026 votes, while the Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) received 1,867 and 987 votes, respectively.

Similar trends were observed in Njaba LGA, where the APC polled 8,110 votes, followed by the LP with 995 votes and the PDP with 2,404 votes.

In Owerri North, the APC maintained its lead with 8,536 votes, while the LP and PDP secured 4,386 and 3,449 votes, respectively.

Mr Uzodinma's party also emerged victorious in Obowo LGA, Nwangele LGA, Owerri Municipal, Orsu LGA, Okigwe LGA, Ideato South, Onuimo LGA, Ngor-Okpala LGA, and Oru East.

Results from Obowo Local Government Area show that APC had 17,514 votes, LP: had 3,404, and PDP: had 711.

In Nwangele LGA, APC had 29, 282 votes; LP, 895 and PDP 2,132

For Owerri Municipal, the APC amassed 5,324 votes; LP scored 2,914 votes while the PDP bagged 2,180 votes.

In Orsu LGA, APC garnered 18,003 votes; LP, 813; while PDP 624

In Okigwe LGA, the APC had 55,585 votes; LP, 2,655 and PDP, 1, 688.

The ruling APC also emerged victorious in Ideato South where they scored 16, 891; LP 1, 649 and PDP 2,469

For Onuimo LGA, the APC polled 13, 434 votes; LP, 1,753 and PDP 2, 676.

In Ngor-Okpala, APC 14,143; LP, 2, 716, and PDP, 3, 451 while Oru East APC coasted to victory with 67, 315 votes; LP, 3,443 and PDP, 2,202.

Saturday's election was marred by allegations of irregularities and violence, with both the APC, LP, and the PDP accusing each other of voter intimidation and manipulation.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called for calm and has urged all parties to respect the electoral process.