Nigeria: Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa Polling Units Results Fill ReV Portal With Speed

The speed with which the results from the three off-cycle governorship elections are being uploaded to the IReV portal is in sharp contrast with the almost total collapse of the platform during the 25 February general elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is speedily uploading polling unit results from the Saturday's governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states on to its IReV portal for public view.

IReV portal is an online platform where the Indepdent National Electoral Commission (INEC) uploads real time the photographic copies of the result sheets from various polling units as soon as recording is concluded.

Designated officers of INEC at the various polling units are expected, as soon as recording and signing of the result sheets are completed, to take the photographs of the results documents with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines and upload them on to IReV with the aid of the same device .

PREMIUM TIMES observed on Saturday that wIthin hours of conclusion of counting in most of the polling units across the three states where the off-cycle governorship election took place on Saturday, well over 70 per cent of the results had been uploaded on to the IReV portal as of the time of our reporter's visit to the online platform.

The speed with which the results are being uploaded to the IReV portal is in sharp contrast with the almost total collapse of the platform during the 25 February general elections, a development that dealt a huge blow to public perception about the last presidential poll.

Although the Supreme Court last month affirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu as declared by INEC, it confirmed that the malfunctioning of IReV during the disputed 25 February poll reduced public confidence in the electoral process.

Bayelsa State

About 79.28 per cent of the polling unit results from the Bayelsa State governorship election had been uploaded on the IReV portal as of 8.29p.m. on Saturday.

By that time, results from 1,417 polling units out of the 2,242 spread across the state had been uploaded.

According to the portal, the number of uploaded results amounted to 79.28 per cent of the expected polling unit results across the state.

Imo State

As of 8.29 p.m, the results from 3,760 polling units out of the total 4,720 spread across the Imo State had been uploaded.

According to the portal, the number of uploaded results amounted to 79.02 per cent of the expected polling unit results across the state.

Kogi State

For Kogi State, 2,673 polling units out of the 3,508 spread across the state had been uploaded as of 8.37p.m. on Saturday.

This amounted to about 76.2 per cent of the total polling unit results expected from the across the state.