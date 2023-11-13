Nigeria: #KogidDecides - Campaign Group Rejoices, Congratulates Ododo, Yahaya Bello

13 November 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The group urges Mr Ododo to unite the state and harness its abundant human and material resources.

The Independent Campaign Council (ICC) of the Ododo/Joel Campaign Organisation has congratulated Ahmed Usman Ododo, the newly elected governor of Kogi State and his deputy, Joel Oyibo.

Mr Ododo of the All Progressive Congress (APC) was declared winner of the 11 November 2023 governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mr Ododo polled 446, 237 to win the election.

The ICC, in a statement signed by its Director of Media, Jacob Edi, on Monday, described Mr Ododo's victory as authoritative going by the number of votes he secured in the keenly contested elections to beat his opponents.

The ICC therefore called on Mr Ododo's co-contestants to join hands with the governor-elect to build the state for more progress and development insisting that the interest of the state supersedes any sectional or individual interest.

The group also commended Governor Yahaya Bello, whose untiring efforts it said brought about a peaceful election as against the prediction of political opponents.

"Equally worthy of commendation are the good people of Kogi State who conducted themselves to ensure a violence-free election.," Mr Edi said.

The ICC urged Governor-elect Ododo to take urgent steps to unite the state, harness the abundant human and material resources in the state and roll out his plans to develop the state to consolidate on the gains made so far by the Governor Bello-led administration.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.