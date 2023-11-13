Nigeria: Unicef Warns Bauchi Residents Against Rejecting Polio Vaccine

United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has pleaded with parents and guardians in Bauchi State to allow their wards to receive second term of polio vaccine.

A representative of UNICEF, Haladu Sabo, made the appeal yesterday at the flag-off of the Second Term Polio Campaign in Bauchi.

He urged parents to ensure that all the children in their care received the vaccine, declaring that it is harmless.

Sabo also called on the people to keep their environment Clean in order to prevent them from any kinds of diseases that will affect them.

Also, the chairperson of Bauchi local government area, Zainab Baban Takko, called on parents to allow their children to be vaccinated in order to be free from the deadly disease.

She thanked the Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed for his support for health centers in the state particularly Bauchi local government area.

Takko appreciated the development partners such as UNICEF, Break Action Though, World Health Organisation (WHO) and Dangote Foundation.