Malawi: DPP Politician Tells Politicians to Avoid Blame Game On Economy

Chairperson of the Public Appointments Committee (PAC) who is also a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Mwanza West Joyce Chitsulo has told politicians and rights activists to avoid finger pointing and blame game on the status of the economy.

Chitsulo said this recently in Lilongwe during an interface meeting with ministry of Finance officials.

She instead called for collective efforts in bailing out the country from the economic challenges regardless of political interests.

The interface was organised to update chairpersons of various Parliamentary committees, faith leaders and civil society organisations among others on the economic challenges the country is facing.

Chitsulo also assured Malawians to exercise patience as the opposition and government sides will be working together for the sake of one Malawi.

"If we can stop the blame game and work as Malawians leaving politics aside, surely Malawi will never be the same.

"I even wonder that the money which was given to this country as a grant or taken as a loan in the past years you can't see anything on the ground hence this problem of huge debts," Chitsulo said.

Speaking after a separate meeting with the ministry, activist Bon Kalindo also echoed the need for the country to work together in turning around the economy for the betterment of the nation.

"I thank the Ministry of Finance for giving us this opportunity to have a face-to-face talk on matters affecting the nation economically.

The Ministry of Finance for the past two weeks has been engaging various stakeholders including the faith leaders, chiefs, chairpersons of various committees in Parliament and Civil Society organisations (CSOs) to update them on the economic situation and on how collectively as Malawians we can address the situation.