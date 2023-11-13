Nigeria: Presidency Congratulates Burna Boy, Davido, Others for Grammy Nominations

The Presidency has congratulated Nigerian singers Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Olamide, and Ayra Starr for their Grammy nominations.

LEADERSHIP Sunday reports that the quintet received nominations in the inaugural Best African Music Performance category on the 66th Grammy nominations list released on Friday, November 10, 2023.

Burna Boy secured nominations in three additional categories: Best Global Music Album, Best Global Music Performance, and Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Meanwhile, Davido received two more nominations - Best Global Music Album and Best Global Music Performance.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, conveyed congratulations to the Nigerian artists for their nominations in a statement on Friday night.

Onanuga shared on his social media handle, "Congratulations to Nigerian singers Davido, Burna Boy, Asake/Olamide, Ayra Starr for their nominations in the 66th Grammy Awards scheduled for Sunday, February 4, 2024, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles."

Meanwhile, Tems earned another Grammy nomination for co-writing Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," nominated in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category.

Fireboy DML received his first Grammy nomination for his feature on Jón Batiste's 'World Music Radio,' nominated for Album of the Year.

Similarly, CKay and Seun Kuti also secured nominations for their contributions to Janelle Monae's 'Age of Pleasure,' nominated in the Album of the Year category.