Nigeria: No Bigger Star in Afrobeats Than Burna Boy - Grammy Organisers

12 November 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Recording Academy, the organizers of Grammy Awards has described Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Burna Boy as the biggest artist in Africa.

Recall the singer was nominated for the 2024 Grammy Awards, bagging 4 nominations.

After the release of nominations, the Recording Academy put out an article crowning the artist as the biggest in Africa.

While congratulating the singer alongside others, The Grammys noted 'there is not a bigger star in Afrobeats or even the whole of Africa itself than Burna Boy.

The self-styled African Giant nabbed two consecutive Best Global Album GRAMMY nods for his albums Twice as Tall and African Giant, and he's also collaborated with global stars such as Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber.

