Ghana: Prudential Life Insurance Ghana Leads Industry With Highest Number of Mdrt Qualifiers

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana celebrated its agents who have qualified to the prestigious Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) in an exclusive event dubbed Sprint to MDRT in Accra.

The Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), the Premier Association of Financial Professionals, is a global, independent association of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 700 companies in 80 nations and territories.

MDRT membership is recognised globally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business.

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana remains the only life insurance company in Ghana with MDRT agents, which is the highest level of recognition an agent can receive. In 2018, Prudential Life had 9 agents qualifying for MDRT, a number that has grown exponentially year on year to 64 in 2022.

The Prudential Africa Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Emmanuel Aryee Mokobi, who delivered the keynote address, congratulated the agents on being part of the top three per cent who demonstrated the superlative standards of exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service.

"We continue to equip our agency force and financial service consultants with digital capabilities to connect and engage with customers, as well as provide personalised advice. Our multi-channel and integrated distribution strategy is able to adapt to evolving customer needs and local market conditions, and positions us well to capture growth opportunities" he added.

Dr Hazel Berrard Amuah, CEO of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, expressed her delight at the level of excellence demonstrated by the agents, whichwas a testament to the high standards the company abided by. She also stressed on the need to always place the customer at the centre of service delivery.

Jane Mingle, the Chief Distribution Officer of Prudential Life Ghana, commended the agents for their resilience and ingenuity in selling protection to hundreds of clients, given the unpredictability of the financial climate. She indicated that the agency force remained the bloodline of the business, and that there were no limits to what the company could achieve with determination.