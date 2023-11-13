Ghana: FA Unveils Aquablue Natural Mineral Water as Partners

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has unveiled AQUABlue Natural Mineral Water as the official water partner of the GFA for one year.

"I'm very excited about this partnership. It is a good one because the FA spends a lot of money on water for the 12 national teams as well as the staff of the FA."

Addressing guests at the unveiling, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, said the partnership was a sign of corporate confidence in his administration.

Mr Okraku noted that many more companies were readying to come on board and help with the development of football in the country.

"Believe me, there would be a lot more sponsors coming through the doors to this football Association."

He disclosed that even before becoming official partners of the FA, AKOA Beverages Limited (ABvL), producers of AQUABlue water, supported the Black Stars in their game against the Central African Republic.

They also supported the KGL U-17 tournament held in Kumasi recently and applauded them for their benevolence.

The Chief Executive Officer of ABvL, Mr Shadrach Akoenyenu noted that the partnership was not just about providing refreshment but also to foster togetherness and unity through the beautiful game of football