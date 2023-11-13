Ghana: €980,000 Chirapatre Bus Terminal Abandoned ...Drivers Refuse to Relocate

Kumasi — A €980,000.00 bus terminal built by the Agence Francais de Developpement (AFD) to ease congestion on the Lake Road has been abandoned.

Located at Chirapatre in the Asokwa Municipality, the terminal's construction formed part of the 3.2km Oforikrom-Asokwa by-pass and 2.7km lake road improvement projects, funded by the AFD.

The bus terminal was constructed to relocate the drivers who have occupied the frontage of the Kumasi South Hospital.

It is furnished with parking lots, passenger stands, among others, to serve all long distance buses from Lake Bosomtwe and the Central Business District at Adum.

A deadline given by the Asokwa Municipality for drivers to relocate to the terminal had fallen on deaf ears for almost a year now.

This came to light during a visit by the French Embassy in Ghana, led by the Deputy French Ambassador, Julien Lecas, in the company of officials from the Department of Urban Roads, to the facility on Wednesday.

The visit also enabled the officials inspect the uncompleted road projects.

Mr Lecas told newsmen in an interview that he was hopeful the bus terminal and road works would "put the people in a good condition of life".

"It is a big pleasure for the French Embassy to be here to see the projects. This is a new step to reinforce the partnership between France and the people of Kumasi and Ghana as a whole. It is hoped that the facility will be put into good use," he intoned.

Mr Akwannuasa Gyimah, Asokwa Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), on his part noted the development was very unfortunate.

The Assembly, he said, was engaged in broader stakeholders' consultation on the possible operation of the terminal.

According to him, the Assembly was putting up a market close to the bus terminal and was hopeful that would compel the drivers to move there, when completed in May 2024.

"The Assembly is not resting on this matter, we are doing all possible to ensure the facility is put to good use," he indicated.

Earlier, Director of the Department of Urban Roads, James Amoo-Gottfried, said the AFD Mumais Roads and Urban Development projects was focused on improving the Oforikrom-Asokwa by-pass and the 24th February Road Junction road which run through Anloga to the Aboabo river and Lake Road.

He said the Lake Road Improvement project also started from the Asafo Cement Roundabout in the North, leading to the Asokwa interchange, adding that €25 million and GH¢7million would be expended on it.

Mr. Amoo-Gottfried thanked the French Embassy for the support and appealed for more funds to complete some complimentary roads