Nigeria: Keyamo's Monarch Seeks Expansion of Osubi Airport, Revitalisation of Warri Ports

Warri — The Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM. Emmanuel Sideso (Abe 1), has called on the federal government to expand Osubi airport in Delta State to accommodate bigger aircrafts.

The monarch made the plea over the weekend during a grand reception at Ovie Palace, Effurun, organised in his honour by Uvwie Kingdom.

HRM also demanded for the total takeover of the airport by the federal government and installation of adequate equipment for flawless flights at day and nights.

The monarch also drew the attention of the government to the revitalisation and revamping of NPA port at Warri, Sapele and Koko to accommodate bigger vessels, noting that this would help in decongesting Lagos ports, facilitate commerce and industry in the Niger Delta, create jobs and bring back the old glory of the Warri province.

He decried the poor condition of Warri-Effurun-Sapele-Benin and Orerokpe-Eku-Abraka-Agbor roads, which he said have become an embarrassment to the people of the Niger Delta, adding that "Effurun-Warri-Sapele Road, constructed in the late sixties, has not seen any development over the years."

The Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, in his speech, said that Mr. Festus Keyamo has paid his dues even before he became a politician.

Oborevwori, who was represented by the Hon Commissioner for Works (Rural Areas), Delta State, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, noted that the minister had represented Delta State meritoriously at different occasions just as he congratulated him for his appointment as a member of the federal cabinet.

Judging by the calibre of personalities that graced the epoch making event, Governor Oborevwori said Keyamo's capacity traversed political parties.

He had urged the Uvwie born Minister of Aviation and Aerospace to use his position to attract development to the entire Delta State.

The state governor thanked the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom for hosting Olorogun Festus Keyamo in such a wonderful way.

An elated Keyamo thanked the royal father of Uvwie Kingdom for the honour given to him and promised to deliver the demands of the traditional ruler to President Tinubu.