Nigeria: NNPCL Resolves PENGASSAN, TotalEnergies Rift

The suspension of the industrial action, according to the NNPCL, is expected to lead to the immediate restoration of 275, 000 barrels of crude oil per day production.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), on Sunday agreed to suspend their ongoing industrial action.

A statement signed by Olufemi Soneye, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), said this followed a peace deal brokered on Sunday by the NNPCL between the management of TotalEnergies, PENGASSAN, and NUPENG.

The members of the PENGASSAN branch of TotalEnergies had recently embarked on an industrial action after protesting over alleged anti-labour practices in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Addressing the protesters at the Totalenergies, the State TUC Chairman, Ikechukwu Onyefurum, expressed sadness that the company allegedly violated the Collective Bargaining Agreement labour entered with it, according to Punch.

"Following a peace deal brokered on Sunday, 12 November 2023, by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) between the Management of TotalEnergies, operator of the NNPC/TotalEnergies JV, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association, (PENGASSAN) and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), the unions have agreed to suspend ongoing industrial action leading to immediate restoration of 275, 000 barrels of oil per day production," Mr Soneye said.

He said in a communiqué issued at the end of a marathon negotiation session chaired by Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, Executive Vice President, Upstream, NNPC Ltd., all parties committed to resolving all the issues within an agreed framework.

He explained that the communiqué was signed by TotalEnergies Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Matthieu Bouyer, PENGASSAN President, Comrade Festus Osifo, and NUPENG President, Comrade Williams Akporegha.

"It was witnessed by NNPC Ltd.'s, EVP Upstream Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan and Chief Upstream Investment Officer, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services, Bala Wunti."

Also in attendance, according to the statement was Victor Bandele, Deputy Managing Director, TotalEnergies.