Kenya: Govt Targets to Grow 100 Million Trees on November 13, CS Tuya Announces

Nairobi — Environment Change and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya has called on Kenyans to unite in observance of National Tree Growing Day by planting a minimum of two seedlings each on Monday in order to reach the campaign target of 100 million seedlings.

She stated that by taking advantage of the short rains, the ministry will launch an accelerated campaign on Monday 13th November towards growing 15 Billion trees by 2032.

"We aim to grow at least 100 Million seedlings on this day, across the Country. The national target for the short rains season is 500 Million seedlings," Tuya stated

She added that there will be a National launch presided over by His Excellency the President at Kiu Wetland in Makindu, Makueni County, and they have selected specific venues each County for simultaneous launches.

The CS emphasized that each Cabinet Secretary has adopted and will advocate for tree planting in at least two counties and they will collaborate with county officials such as governors, members of parliament, and members of county assemblies, among others.

"We are employing a whole of government approach in this exercise. County Commissioners shall convene and coordinate technical planning teams in their respective Counties comprising of Kenya Forest Service County Conservators, National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) County Directors, all Stakeholders including state and non-state actors," she stated

She explained that they have taken stock of available seedlings across the country and there are 150 million plantable seedlings at Kenya Forestry Research Institute (KEFRI) and Kenya Forest, Service KFS nurseries around the country, as well as nurseries from other Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of Government.

She said that the County planning teams will make these seedlings available at the authorized county planting sites.

Furthermore, the CS illuminated that there are millions of seedlings in private nurseries, run by women and youth groups in Community Forest Associations and Community Based Organizations across the country available at a fee.

"I would like to urge fellow citizens, that in the true Kenyan spirit, let us buy a seedling or two from these community-run nurseries and plant in our shambas." she expalined

She urged all citizens of us to honour the National Tree Growing Day and plant at least two seedlings on Monday inorder to hit the campaign target for the day being 100 Million seedlings.

"Please plant at least two trees, and document on our 'Jaza Miti Application' as per the user guide provided." the CS encouraged