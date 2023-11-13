Kenya: PS Omollo Urges Kenyans to Pick Up Tree Seedlings From Their Chief Ahead of Tree Planting Day

President Ruto presides over the 7th Edition of the Kaptagat Annual Tree Planting in Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet county (file photo).

Nairobi — Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has urged Kenyans to actively participate in the National Tree Growing initiative spearheaded by President William Ruto on the Monday by picking up tree seedlings from the Chiefs office.

According to the PS, National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOS) will work with the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry to organize the nationwide event, which will mark a significant milestone in Kenya's Landscape and Ecosystem Restoration Programme, which aims to plant 15 billion trees.

"County Commissioners have already convened technical planning teams in their respective counties comprising of representatives from the Kenya Forest Service (KFS), National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) among other government and non-government stakeholders," he stated

He expressed that the President will launch the exercise at Kiu Wetland in Makindu, Makueni County.

"At County level, tree growing activities will be championed by Cabinet Secretaries in at least two counties, hosted by respective Governors and supported by Principal Secretaries, County Commissioners, and other Senior Government/State officials," Omollo explained

Omollo encouraged the public to visit their nearest Chief's office for tree seedlings and to coordinate with the area Assistant County Commissioner and Deputy County Commissioner in their respective Counties.