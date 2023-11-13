Kenya: National Tree Growing Day. Here Is the Plan

opinion

On Monday, taking advantage of the short rains, we will launch an accelerated campaign towards growing 15 Billion trees by 2032. We aim to grow at least 100 Million seedlings on this day, across the Country. The national target for the short rains season is 500 Million seedlings.

Whereas there will be a National launch presided over by His Excellency the President at Kiu Wetland in Makindu, Makueni County, we have mapped out specific sites per County for simultaneous launches. Each Cabinet Secretary has adopted and will champion tree growing activities in at least two Counties. They will team up with respective leaders in those counties; Governors, Members of Parliament, Members of County Assemblies among others.

We are employing a whole of government approach in this exercise. County Commissioners shall convene and coordinate technical planning teams in their respective Counties comprising of Kenya Forest Service County Conservators, National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) County Directors, all Stakeholders including state and non-state actors.

We have taken stock of available seedlings across the country. There are 150 million plantable seedlings at Kenya Forestry Research Institute (KEFRI) and Kenya Forest Service (KFS) nurseries across the country, as well as nurseries of other Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government. The County planning teams will avail these seedlings at the designated county planting sites, as indicated below.

Additionally, there are millions of seedlings in private nurseries, run by women and youth groups in Community Forest Associations and Community Based Organizations across the country available at a fee. I would like to urge fellow citizens, that in the true Kenyan spirit, let us buy a seedling or two from these community-run nurseries and plant in our shambas.

I know being a public a holiday, many of us will take advantage of the break to attend to other private and social obligations, but for the sake of the wellbeing of our environment and for mother nature, and as a call to national duty, I urge all of us to honour the Growing Day.

If each of us planted at least two seedlings on Monday, we will instantly hit the campaign target for the day Please plant at least two trees, National Tree of 100 Million seedlings and document on our 'Jaza Miti Application' as per the user guide provided.

The author is the Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forestry.