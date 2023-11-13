Nigeria: WAEC Adopts Cbt for Conduct of WASSCE

13 November 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mojeed Alabi

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the adoption of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for the conduct of the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

This is contained in a statement signed by the acting head,Public Affairs Unit of WAEC, Moyosola Adesina, and released on Monday.

According to the statement, the new innovation would kick off with the conduct of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates in February 2024.

The statement reads in part: "In line with global best practices, the Nigeria National Office of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) wishes to inform the general public, and all its stakeholders, that it has concluded plans to migrate its WASSCE for Private Candidates Examination Diets from Paper and Pencil Test to Computer Based Examination (CBE)."

Existing mode

Unlike the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), which migrated the conduct of its annual Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), the entrance examination into Nigerian tertiary institutions, to the CBT mode long ago, WAEC had consistently cited the nature of its examination and especially the number of subjects and practicals involved as part of the impediments.

The 72-year-old institution is the oldest examination body in the West African sub-region, and has consistently maintained its integrity as its results are accepted by global institutions for admission and other opportunities.

