Angola At the UN - Diversifying Angola's Economy to Boost Trade Exports

Amb. Francisco José da Cruz explains how promoting domestic production and consumption will create more jobs and boost incomes

Ambassador Francisco José da Cruz is the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Angola to the United Nations in New York. His country plays a vital role in various global and regional development and peace efforts. For example, Angolan President João Lourenço chairs the International Conference on Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), as well as the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS). In an exclusive interview with Africa Renewal's Kingsley Ighobor, Amb. da Cruz discusses Angolan UN priorities, trade, women's empowerment and more. Here are excerpts of their conversation:

Outlining Angolan priorities

Can you describe your experience so far as your country's Permanent to the UN? What are your priorities?

Working at the UN is challenging, especially under the current international circumstances. We have our priorities as a country. Given the role Angola has been playing on the continent, we believe that peace and security should be one of our priorities.

We have been trying to assist countries like the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Central African Republic in achieving peace and stability. We work within the framework of President João Lourenço as chair of the ICGLR and his mandate under the African Union to mediate the tension between the DRC and Rwanda.

That President Lourenço's peers designated him to be the AU champion for peace and reconciliation in Africa shows that he has an important role in assisting Africa in dealing with conflict prevention, management and resolution. We are also focusing on how to bring these issues to the UN so that we can address the challenges together.

Addressing issues related to climate change is important. The southern part of Angola is experiencing the worst drought in the last 40 years, affecting millions of people. Angola is currently the chair of the OACPS, and some of its members are facing climate change-related problems.

We are also actively engaged in development issues as we work towards achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the African Union's Agenda 2063.

Finally, we are focusing our efforts on human rights, gender issues, youth and other critical issues linked to peace, stability and development.

Peace and stability are possible if stakeholders are committed to finding common ground.

Promoting peace and security

Regarding peace and security, how much have you achieved, particularly in the context of the Luanda Road Map for peace in the DRC?

The Luanda Road Map is a framework for bringing peace and stability to the DRC. Angola has engaged the DRC authorities in deploying a military force of around 450 soldiers to help create conditions for the cantonment of the M23 forces [i.e., the armed group named after the March 23 Movement].

The process has been somewhat slow, but we see the implementation of the Luanda process as a way to achieve the stability needed in the DRC, especially with elections scheduled at the end of this year.

We have also made efforts to coordinate with other initiatives, such as the Nairobi Process. In June this year, Angola hosted a quadripartite summit on the peace and security in the eastern region of the DRC involving the ICGLR, the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), East African Community and the Economic Community of Central African States, with the UN participating and the AU coordinating these initiatives. The aim is a common and more synchronized approach to addressing peace and security challenges in the DRC.

Do you -- as someone who understands the complexities of peacefully resolving conflict -- have hope for a resolution of the DRC conflict any time soon?

We have been doing our best.

President João Lourenço has been very involved. Because of our own experience, he believes that peace and stability are possible if stakeholders are committed to finding common ground.

Without peace and stability, there will be no development. We hope that -- with the support of regional organizations, the AU and the UN -- DRC can achieve the level of stability and political inclusion it needs to move forward and develop.

We must invest more in infrastructure, particularly in communication and roads, to facilitate the movement of people and goods. Driving trade and economic growth

Regarding trade strategy, the Lobito Corridor is a major railway project connecting Angola, the DRC and Zambia. How will this project catalyze trade for all three countries?

The Lobito Corridor is crucial for unlocking and enhancing the economic potential of Zambia and the DRC, particularlythe Copperbelt. The DRC and Zambia possess strategic minerals such as copper, cobalt and lithium, all in high demand in international markets.

Currently, mining companies operating in these two countries use alternative ports for exports, while the Lobito route of the Benguela Railway offers a shorter distance, especially to Western markets.

Angola has signed a contract with the Lobito Atlantic Railway, a consortium that will operate the rail corridor for the next 30 years. We expect the consortium to make significant investments in Angola and the DRC, totaling around half a billion dollars, to improve the rail system and provide services that meet international standards.

Can such regional infrastructure boost intra-African trade, which currently stands at around 17 per cent only?

Yes. We must invest more in infrastructure, particularly in communication and roads, to facilitate the movement of people and goods. Connecting the Benguela Railway to Zambia and the DRC will significantly boost trade in that subregion. Without essential infrastructure, achieving economic development becomes difficult at the national and regional levels. That's why the SADC, with Angola as chair, is focusing on advancing infrastructure development.

Are you hopeful about the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)?

The AfCFTA is an important step in the right direction.

We need a pragmatic and incremental approach based on what we can do and what we have learned from the Regional Economic Communities. Ultimately, we must ground these initiatives in our current experiences and deliver practical results because people are looking for continental initiatives that can improve their lives.

We are working on diversifying the economy, promoting national production and consumption, and exporting our products to create jobs and increase earnings.

What are your main export products?

Our economy still depends heavily on extractive industries, primarily oil and diamonds.

However, we are actively diversifying, and agriculture is playing a significant role. We have started exporting bananas and coffee, especially to Europe.

We are also producing and exporting salt to countries like the DRC and Zambia. We have initiated programmes encouraging the private sector to engage more in international markets by producing the quality required for export.

Debt is a significant challenge for many African countries, and international financing with high interest rates undermines efforts to mobilize resources for economic development. Achieving sustainable development

Angola is a top oil-producing country like Nigeria and others in Africa. Yet, you are investing heavily in non-polluting energy sources. What can other countries learn from Angola?

We must take pragmatic steps to address climate change.

We have been investing in solar energy, and we have signed an almost a billion-dollar agreement with an American company for solar energy projects in the country. We are trying to invest more in renewables and to educate people in that direction as part of our commitment.

How much have such externalities as COVID-19, climate change or the war in Ukraine affected the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Angola?

The world is highly interconnected today; events in one part affect others.

COVID-19 has had a broad impact, diverting resources away from economic development to address the threat. Global economic challenges, inflation and our economy's heavy dependence on oil prices have also affected our national development agenda.

To address these, the government has implemented social programmes to provide vulnerable families with monthly stipends.

What are your views on debt forgiveness for poorer countries and more support from multilateral financial institutions so that all can achieve their SDGs by 2030?

Achieving the SDGs by 2030 is increasingly challenging.

Debt is a significant challenge for many African countries, and international financing with high interest rates undermines efforts to mobilize resources for economic development.

Therefore, we are calling for a review of international finance institutions to align them more with today's world. If we truly want to leave no one behind, then the rules must be fair for everyone.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Trade Business Angola By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Advocating for women and youth

Africa is among the gender-unequal continents. What can countries in Africa learn from Angola?

Women play a crucial role in our country's development. They have contributed since the struggle for independence and have a right to receive the necessary space to continue contributing to our development.

In Angola, women hold 40 per cent of top government positions.

The Vice President of Angola is a woman [Esperança da Costa], as is the president of the National Assembly [Carolina Cerqueira], as well as the president of the Constitutional Court [Laurinda Cardoso].

Women also oversee important ministries such as finance, health, youth and sports, environment, labour and social security, and education.

How can Angola harness the energy and innovation of youth to drive development on the continent?

Young people are the future of the continent and make up the majority of our population.

Managing the expectations of our youth is critical. Governments must find ways to engage the youth in various aspects of life, including in peace and stability efforts, mediation and economic development projects.

Investing more in education and vocational training is crucial to equip them with the skills they need for employment or entrepreneurship.

We are going through challenging times because of resource scarcity, but improving the economic environment, not just to attract foreign investment but to create jobs for youth, is essential to prevent social unrest.

How do you define success as the Permanent Representative of Angola to the UN?

I would like to see Angola more engaged and assertive in international dialogues on key issues, such as the SDGs, with a more respected voice on the global stage.

We aim to see Angola participate in UN peacekeeping efforts and get a clear sense of when we will return to the UN Security Council. Given our nation's active role in peace and security issues in Africa, we should be a member of the Security Council within a reasonable timeframe.

I also hope to see more Angolans within the UN system. We have qualified candidates whose skills can benefit the organization, but we are currently underrepresented.