Angola Shows How Overriding Democracy Is America's New Realpolitik in Africa

5 December 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Paula Cristina Roque

The opposition's appeal to respect democratic principles, the separation of powers and civil-political liberties is at odds with Washington's support for a civilian constitutional coup.

'We meet at a historic moment. Simply put, this partnership between Angola and America is more impactful and more important than ever," said US President Joe Biden. Across from him in the Oval Office sat Angolan president João Lourenço at their meeting at the end of November.

"America is all-in on Africa. We're all-in with you in Angola," Biden continued, as the US made a significant shift in support of an authoritarian, illegitimate and highly unpopular president.

It was a stark reminder that US realpolitik puts interests before principles.

The transaction here is simple: the recognition of an undemocratic leader in exchange for geostrategic support, mineral extraction and defence alignments. But this isn't just any African country - this is Russia's oldest military ally and one of China's biggest trading partners on the continent.

This is the first step of what will be numerous bilateral agreements, beginning with trade, investment, renewables and energy, and likely ending in defence.

This friendship includes a $2-billion investment in the Lobito railway corridor that will link Angola to Zambia and the DRC.

Covering more than 1,300km, it is expected to transport millions of tonnes of copper, cobalt, lithium, niobium and other critical minerals for...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

