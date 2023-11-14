Nigerian Agritech, 'Zebra Cropbank', Garners Global Acclaim At UN World Food Forum

14 November 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Kingsley Okoh

Nigerian 'Zebra CropBank,' an agri-tech startup founded by serial social entrepreneur, Buffy Okeke-Ojiudu, has emerged as a standout at the United Nations World Food Forum in Rome, Iltaly.

The startup secured the esteemed 'Global Startup Innovation Award' in the 'Better Production' category and clinched the prestigious title of 'World Food Forum Innovation Of The Year.'

The event, hosted at the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), brought together a global community of innovators, investors, and experts committed to advancing impactful solutions within the realm of food systems.

FAO Deputy Director-General, Beth Bechdol, opened the event by emphasising the critical role of climate action and innovation in ensuring equitable access to nutritious food worldwide.

Zebra CropBank, selected from a competitive pool of over 400 agri-focused companies across 69 countries, outshone the competition as one of the final eight contestants.

At the core of Zebra CropBank's success was its revolutionary post-harvest service platform, providing farmers with the means to store and monetise their produce.

The startup's network of electronic warehouses holds promise for transforming food and agriculture supply chains, offering income opportunities for farmers, particularly in local and remote areas of Africa.

Buffy Okeke-Ojiudu expressed his excitement, stating, "Receiving the 'Global Startup Innovation Award' in the 'Better Production' category was a thrilling acknowledgment for Zebra CropBank. To then be honoured with the 'WORLD FOOD FORUM INNOVATION OF THE YEAR' underscores the global impact we aspire to make in reshaping the agricultural landscape."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.