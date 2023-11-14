Nigeria: 2023 Ballon d'Or Rankings - I'm Jealous of You, Mikel Tells Osimhen

Former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel, has praised Victor Osimhen for his remarkable Ballon d'Or achievement, saying he is jealous of the Napoli star.

Osimhen was ranked number 8 in the 2023 Ballon d'Or award held in Paris, France last recently, becoming the first Nigerian to make the top ten of the Ballon d'Or.

Speaking with Osimhen on 'Obi One Podcast' on monday, Mikel said he thought he was the most decorated Nigerian player, but Osimhen has beaten him to that record, hitting a new milestone in the world.

"I'm jealous, I never got to that stage," Mikel declared. "I thought I was the most decorated Nigerian player."

"Jay Jay, Kanu never got there but you made it. It is amazing for us.

'To be number 8th in the world is a unique milestone. Thank you for raising the bar."

Osimhen became one of the few Nigerians to be nominated for the Ballon d'Or and went a step further by making the top ten.

He was in impressive form for Napoli as they clinched the Serie A title for the first time in 33 years and went to win the Pichichi award - the highest goalscorer prize.

The 24-year-old scored 26 goals to become the first African to win the prize.

Osimhen was the highest-ranked African player at this year's Ballon d'Or award. The closest is Liverpool and Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah who was ranked eleventh.