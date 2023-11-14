Nigeria: Governor Diri Re-Elected

Bayelsa State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the November 11 governorship election has been re-elected. He polled 175,196 votes to emerge winner of the election.
He was returned as winner of the election by the State Returning Officer at the state collation centre in Yenogoa on Monday.
His closest rival, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Mr. Timipre Sylva, scored 110,108 votes.
The candidate of the Labour Party, Udengs Eradiri, polled 905 votes.
See results below
Kolokuma
APC 5,349
LP 22
PDP 18,465
Ogbia
APC 16,319
LP 57
PDP 18,435
Yenogoa
APC 14,534
LP 244
PDP 37,777
Sagbama
APC 6,608
LP 217
PDP 35,504
Nembe
APC 22,248
LP 113
PDP 4,556
Ekeremor
APC 8,445
LP 50
PDP 23,172
Brass
APC 18,431
LP 83
PDP 12,602
Southern Ijaw
APC 18,174
LP 119
PDP 24,685
Total for each party
APC 110,108
LP 905
PDP 175,196