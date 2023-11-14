Nigeria: Governor Diri Re-Elected

Bayelsa State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the November 11 governorship election has been re-elected. He polled 175,196 votes to emerge winner of the election.

He was returned as winner of the election by the State Returning Officer at the state collation centre in Yenogoa on Monday.

His closest rival, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Mr. Timipre Sylva, scored 110,108 votes.

The candidate of the Labour Party, Udengs Eradiri, polled 905 votes.

See results below

Kolokuma

APC 5,349

LP 22

PDP 18,465

Ogbia

APC 16,319

LP 57

PDP 18,435

Yenogoa

APC 14,534

LP 244

PDP 37,777

Sagbama

APC 6,608

LP 217

PDP 35,504

Nembe

APC 22,248

LP 113

PDP 4,556

Ekeremor

APC 8,445

LP 50

PDP 23,172

Brass

APC 18,431

LP 83

PDP 12,602

Southern Ijaw

APC 18,174

LP 119

PDP 24,685

Total for each party

APC 110,108

LP 905

PDP 175,196