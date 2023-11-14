Kenya: Unicef Calls for Global Action Ahead of World Children's Day

Nairobi — As the world prepares to celebrate Children's Day on November 20, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) is urging society to address pressing issues affecting children, including climate change, violence against children, and the inclusivity of those with disabilities.

UNICEF emphasizes the importance of listening to children's voices, as their ideas and demands play a crucial role in shaping a better society.

During an Arts festival in Mathare held on Saturday, UNICEF-Kenya's Communication Specialist, Dan Oloo, highlighted the significance of protecting every child's rights and the transformative potential of their involvement in creating a better world. Oloo stated, "These are issues that children from all 47 counties told us, through the Children's Communique from the 2023 Children's Devolution Conference, need to be highlighted and addressed with real action."

World Children's Day, celebrated annually on November 20, commemorates the date when world leaders committed to upholding children's rights. Established in 1954 as Universal Children's Day, it seeks to promote international unity, raise global awareness of children's issues, and improve children's well-being. November 20th holds historical significance, as it marks the adoption of the Declaration of the Rights of the Child in 1959 and the Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989 by the UN General Assembly.

The event held at MCEDO Primary School in Nairobi's Mathare area is part of a series of activities leading up to November 20. During the event, children expressed their thoughts through various mediums, including art, storytelling, music, and dance.

Dan Oloo emphasized the importance of providing meaningful platforms for children to express themselves, noting that they may communicate through artistic expressions when they cannot deliver speeches. He underlined that listening to children's voices and taking action is crucial.

UNICEF encourages various stakeholders, including parents, teachers, healthcare professionals, government leaders, and civil society activists, to participate in making World Children's Day relevant to their communities and nations. The day serves as an entry point to advocate for and celebrate children's rights, fostering dialogue and actions that contribute to a better world for children.

While children already possess the same human rights as adults, the UN General Assembly adopted a proposal in November 1989 to further enhance child welfare and promote global collaboration in building a better world for children.