Nigeria: NNPC Ltd Speaks On Brand Name, Logo

"We also appeal for consistency and uniformity in the use of the company's brand name which is NNPC Ltd, and not NNPCL or any other variant," Mr Soneye said.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), on Monday, said its company's brand name is NNPC Ltd and not NNPCL.

Olufemi Soneye, the chief corporate communications officer of the company, in a statement on Monday, appealed to member of the public to use the new logo of the company.

"This is to inform our media partners, stakeholders, and the general public that following the transition of NNPC Ltd from a corporation to a commercially focused limited liability company under the Companies and Allied Matters Act in keeping with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 and the subsequent rebranding of the company, the old logo seizes to represent the company.

"We, therefore, appeal to all who may have any cause to use the NNPC Ltd.'s logo to use the new logo samples of which are attached to this press note.

Background

Former President Muhammadu Buhari had in July 2022 unveiled the new Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, a landmark development that officially changed the oil firm from a wholly state-run entity to a commercial oil company limited by shares.

The legal transition, based on the new Petroleum Industry Act, took effect on July 1. The NNPC completed its incorporation in September 2021 weeks after the PIA was signed into law by President Buhari.

In February this year, NNPC Ltd took over the assets of the nation's oil company (NNPC) after 46 years of its operations as a corporation.

The company took over after attaining legal requirements within the stipulated 18 months in line with section 54 (3) of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, and the corporation transitioned into a company whose operations will be regulated by the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA).