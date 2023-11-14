Nigeria: Tinubu Moves to Increase Welfare Package, Construction of Houses for Judges

President Tinubu, who said the Nigeria judiciary has evolved, called on judicial officers to live above board at all times.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says the FCT administration will create an enabling environment for the judiciary to ensure proper dispensation of justice in the territory.

Mr Wike said this at the opening ceremony of the 2023 All Nigeria Judges' Conference of the Superior Courts of Record. The event is with the theme, "Strengthening Judicial Commitments to the Rule of Law and Democracy," in Abuja.

The minister said the theme of the event was in line with President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope agenda towards ensuring that the judiciary work in an environment that supports delivery of justice without any fear or favour.

He said that President Tinubu had directed the setting up of a new Court of Appeal division for the FCT, which would be completed in the next 15 months, as well as the construction of houses for High and Magistrate Court judges in the FCT.He explained that he received a directive from the president to increase the welfare package of judicial officers in the capital city.

"In the FCTA we are committed to fostering an environment that supports the judiciary in dispensing justice without fear and favour. We recognise the importance of a well-equipped and adequate staff force as well as the need for continuous education to ensure that our judges are abreast of the latest development in jurisprudence.

"I am pleased to report that efforts are underway to enhance the infrastructure of our court facilities, including welfare of judicial officers. The President has directed that we should with immediate effect construct a new Court of Appeal division of Abuja and that must be completed in 15 months.

"And the President also directed that we should construct houses for the FCT judges and magistrates in Abuja and also directed that judges of the Federal High Court in Abuja and the Court of Appeal in Abuja division must be given new quarters,"he stated.

He commended the National Judicial Institute (NJI) for its commitment in providing a platform for judges across the country to converge, exchange ideas and engage in substantive discussions on pressing legal issues.

"While it (the conference) remains one of the most anticipated events for judges in Nigeria, it also provides a platform for them to stay abreast of evolving legal issues, share best practices and collectively strategize on ways to enhance the administration of justice in Nigeria," he added.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN)and Chairman, Board of Governors of the NJI, Olukayode Ariwoola, said the conference remains one of the most strategic and serves the dual purpose of stock-taking and visioning.

The CJN also urged judges to always strive for excellence in the discharge of their duties, saying that, "justice should not only be done but must be seen to be done".

President Tinubu, who was represented at the event by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, noted that the Nigerian judiciary had evolved and called on judicial officers to live above board at all times.