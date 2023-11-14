Nigeria: ASUU Joins NLC, TUC, Declares Nationwide Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has asked its members to join the nationwide strike declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC).

President of ASUU, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, gave the directive on Monday evening in a letter sent to all the union zonal coordinators and branch chairpersons of the union.

The letter read, "The Nigeria Labour Congress at a Joint National Executive Council (NEC) of NLC and TUC directed all affiliate Unions to commence withdrawal of services with effect from 12:00 midnight today 13th November 2023.

"As an affiliate of NLC, all members of our union are hereby directed to join this action of NLC to protect the interest of Nigerian workers and the leadership of the union.

Zonal coordinators and branch chairpersons should immediately mobilise our members to participate in the action.

A people united cannot be defeated," he said.

