Nigeria: College of Education Lecturers Reject 40% IGR Remittance

Colleges Of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) has kicked against the proposed deduction of 40 percent revenues generated by the tertiary institutions.

LEADERSHIP earlier reported that a memo addressed to the heads of universities by the government recently showed that with effect from November, 40 per cent of revenues generated internally by the institutions will be deducted automatically by the government via the Single Treasury Accounts (TSA).

However, in a press statement yesterday, COEASU president, Dr Smart Olugbeko, urged the government to exclude Colleges of Education from remitting 40 per cent of their IGR.

He said there is no basis to apply the policy to the Colleges of Education given that their revenues are meagre charges meant for the discharge of specific services.

"In other words, Federal Colleges of Education do not generate IGR.

What they charge are service charges for student identity cards, health clinic services, hostel maintenance, laboratory equipment, teaching practice, consumables, etc.

"It is necessary to note that the aforementioned charges cover for government inefficiency as these services are not being funded by the government."

According to him, the demand on provosts to remit 40 per cent of internally generated revenue will be giving them no other options but to increase fees payable by students in order to provide the aforementioned services thereby leading to many student-teachers dropping out.

"This is a country with over 12 million out-of-school children with the expectation by the stakeholders that the Education Road Map conceptualised by the Ministry of Education will help to resolve the critical situation.

"This otherwise innovative and brilliant approach on the part of the Federal Ministry of Education is already being threatened by the ill-conceived and retrogressive policy of 40% remittance to Government.

"This decision represents another strike against teacher education. At a time when the critical stakeholders in the education sector are clamouring for increased funding of teacher education, provision of scholarships and bursaries for education students, the government is initiating a policy to turn Colleges of Education into revenue-generating centres.

"We believe some people hide somewhere, churning out obnoxious policies to make sure this country does not make progress. If not, how would a government that does not adequately fund tertiary institutions be expecting the same institutions to be transmuted into revenue-generated avenues for it? We believe those who conceived this policy deliberately want to sabotage this government.

"If the government goes ahead to implement this policy, parents will bear the consequences and many parents will withdraw their children from schools," he said.