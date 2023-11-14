Nigeria: WAEC Begins Computer Based Private Examinations 2024

14 November 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Joseph Erunke

The Nigerian office of the West African Examinations Council,WAEC, yesterday announced plans to adopt the computer-based examination,CBE, mode for the conduct of its Senior School Certificate Examination, SSCE.

The examinations body revealed this in a statement signed by Acting Head, Public Affairs Unit, Moyosola Adesina.

WAEC explained in the statement that the innovation would kick off with the conduct of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination,WASSCE, for private candidates in February 2024.

The statement, titled "WAEC Nigeria to conduct Computer Based WASSCE for Private Candidates." read: "In line with global best practices, the Nigeria National Office of the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, wishes to inform the general public, and all its stakeholders it has concluded plans to migrate its WASSCE for private candidates examination diets from paper and pencil test to computer-based examination, CBE.

"The innovation will commence with WASSCE for private candidates, 2024 - first series, which is slated to hold in February 2024.

"While the objective tests will be fully computer-based, the essay and test of practical papers will be hybrid, in which the examination questions will be delivered on screen and candidates required to write answers on the answer booklets given to them.

"Furthermore, the examination will be conducted in urban centres/cities and candidates with special needs have been factored into the plan. Registration for the examination will commence on Monday, December 18, 2023.

"In order to enable candidates to familiarise themselves with the new examination platform, arrangements have been concluded for a Mock Examination to be conducted in February 2024, before the examination commences.

"To this end, the Council implores all prospective candidates to hone their computer skills and be fully prepared to embrace this innovation.

"As Africa's foremost examining body, providing qualitative and reliable educational assessment, encouraging academic and moral excellence, it is the vision of the Council that in the near future, all its examinations will be delivered via the computer."

