Nigeria: No Tax Clearance, No Building Permit, Others - - FCT-IRS

14 November 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Sunday Michael Ogwu

The Federal Capital Territory-Internal Revenue Service has said going forward, residents of the FCT will need a Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC) to get any kind of service from the FCT.

The Executive Chairman, FCT-IRS, Mr. Haruna Abdullah made the disclosure at a round table conversation with Business Editors in Abuja at the weekend.

He said: "About a month ago, there's a circular, I'm sure some of you might have seen it, where the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike approved the implementation of section 85 of the Personal Income Tax Act and section 31 of the FCT IRS Act.

"You must file your returns, you must get a tax clearance certificate, because you cannot register your vehicle, DRTS will have to get a TCC and verify it.

"You cannot get a building permit, even if it's your wall that falls, before Development Control can give you the permit to go ahead to do that, you need to show a TCC and that TCC must be verified by the appropriate tax authority."

Abdullahi said the verification process takes just one minute because there is a QR code on the TCC.

"We are now collaborating with all relevant agencies, such that we just do our part and then you receive an email from us to say, yes, this TCC is ours, it's fake, it's valid, it has expired, and then it gives you the go ahead."

He further explained that the FCT IRS Act empowers the minister to come up with a property tax regulation for the FCT.

He said after a long conversation, the Minister of FCT-IRS would come up with a draft regulation and the FCT Minister has approved the initiative.

"We just inaugurated another committee and we're now implementing the capital gains tax law. Previously, people just voluntarily go and pay so there is very little payment in terms of capital gains tax. But now, we have briefed the minister and he has approved.

"We are now going to begin to implement the capital gains tax fully. So you can imagine an FCT with a property tax, an FCT with a fully implemented capital gains tax."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.