Nigeria: Portable Bags First International Music Award

14 November 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has been crowned as the Best New Artist at the 2023 African Entertainment Awards, USA (AEUSA).

This is Portable's first international music award as he edged the likes of Blaq Bones, Odumodublvk and Seyi Vibez among others to emerge as winner.

A renowned charts recorder, ChartsAfrica, announced this on Monday in a post on its official X.

"Congratulations #Portable on winning the Best New Artist Award at the 2023 African Entertainment Awards, USA (AEUSA)," the post read.

Congratulations #Portable on winning the Best New Artist Award at the 2023 African Entertainment Awards, USA (AEUSA)...-- ChartsAfrica 📊 (@chartsafrica) November 12, 2023

