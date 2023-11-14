Liberia: Split in Grassroot Development Movement Over Appleton's 'Unilateral' Jnb Endorsement

Monrovia — Political crisis is creeping within the newly established Grassroot Development Movement (GDM) following the decision taken by the party's Standard Bearer Edward Wade Appleton to "unilaterally" endorse the opposition Unity Party (UP) of Ambassador Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

Mr. Appleton held closed door talks with President George Manneh Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and Ambassador Boakai shortly after the results of the first round of voting were announced by the National Elections Commission (NEC).

However, it decided to endorse Ambassador Boakai at a brief ceremony held at its National Headquarters in Monrovia earlier this week.

But addressing a news conference in Monrovia on Wednesday, November 8, aggrieved executives of the GDM disclosed that the party is not a "joke" for its Political Leader to unilaterally take decision on behalf of all.

The aggrieved executives, through the party's National Chairman John S. Sonie, disclosed that GDM is a "real party with structures" existing in all counties across Liberia.

He said the party was constrained to issue a statement in keeping with its long term plan for the future of Liberia and its citizens.

He pointed out that since the announcement of the first round results by the National Elections Commission (NEC), Mr. Appleton has allegedly failed to convene a single meeting or associate with them.

Sonie added that partisans and executives of the party have been allegedly abandoned and neglected, but were only surprised to hear that Mr. Appleton has endorsed Ambassador Boakai without their consent or knowledge.

"The endorsement yesterday by our former Standard Bearer made us to hold this press conference. Everything that is being done by our Standard Bearer is being done all by himself. From the time we went out to do our Nicodemus campaigning all over and people were wondering as the results were coming-from the day we got to that highest point, he (Appleton) has neglected us; he has turned his back on us. He doesn't have meeting or consensus with us anymore."

He emphasized that the latest action of Mr. Appleton makes him no different from other politicians in Liberia who do not prioritize the interest of their supporters and people.

According to him, aggrieved executives of the GDM will ensure that the political marriage between Mr. Appleton and the UP does not hold.

Speaking further, Sonie disclosed that the Standard Bearer's action runs contrary to the core ideology of the party which is "service for the people."

According to him, GDM represents women, children, the downtrodden and the less privileged in the Liberian society.

Sonie emphasized that the party strongly believes that the CDC of President Weah shares the same ideology of the GDM, and as such, aggrieved executives of the party have resolved to endorse the re-election of President Weah.

"The mighty Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) is a grassroot party, with whom we share the same philosophy, ideology and goals. We also are of the conviction that our interest is beset served when aligned with the CDC. We hereby pledge our support for the mighty CDC and are resolved to apply our campaign methods in soliciting support and votes for them."

In May this year, the National Elections Commission (NEC) certificated the Grassroot Development Movement (GDM) as a full-fledged political party in Liberia.

The party shockingly came third during the first round of the October 10 general and presidential elections.

GDM accumulated 40,271 votes or 2.20 percent of the total number of valid votes cast, ahead of other political parties including the All Liberia Coalition (ALCOP) of Lusinee Kamara, Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) of Alexander Cummings, and the Liberian People's Party (LPP) of Counselor Tiawan Gongloe.