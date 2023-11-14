Liberia Among Top Generous Countries in Volunteering, According to CAF World Giving Index

Monrovia — In a world where kindness and generosity have faced various challenges in recent times, Liberia stands out as one of the most giving nations, particularly in the realm of volunteering, according to the Charities Aid Foundation's (CAF) World Giving Index.

The CAF World Giving Index is a comprehensive survey that has been conducted since 2009, involving millions of participants from 142 countries. The survey assesses individuals' charitable behaviors by asking three key questions: Have they helped a stranger, given money, or volunteered for a good cause over the past month?

Liberia, a country in West Africa, has secured a prominent spot in the top 10 countries for volunteering their time, indicating the nation's strong commitment to altruistic activities. Here are the key findings:

Liberia in the Spotlight: Liberia ranks fourth in the world for volunteering, showcasing its dedication to contributing time and effort to various charitable causes. This achievement is a testament to the spirit of volunteerism in the country.

Global Generosity: The CAF World Giving Index highlights the immense generosity of countries across the globe, with Indonesia leading the pack for the sixth consecutive year. Ukraine follows in second place, emphasizing the global importance of philanthropic actions.

UK's Giving Landscape: The United Kingdom, although ranked highly in charitable donations, stands at the 58th position for volunteering and 112th for helping a stranger. These findings reflect the different facets of generosity and the UK's need for improvement in volunteerism.

Resilience During the Pandemic: While many high-income nations faced a decline in their Index scores during the pandemic, they returned to the top 10 last year. The United States ranked fifth, Canada eighth, and New Zealand tenth. However, the UK has not featured among the top-scoring countries since 2019.

A Decade of Giving: The UK now ranks 10 places lower on the Index than it did a decade ago. This decline underscores the need to reinvigorate a culture of giving, both at the individual and governmental levels, to support communities in need.

Neil Heslop OBE, Chief Executive of the Charities Aid Foundation, expressed the need for a concerted effort to promote giving: "Giving is about building a connection with those around us, whether they are across the street or on the other side of the world. We need to constantly renew and nurture a culture of giving to bring us all together and get more time and money flowing to support hard-pressed communities around the country. It's up to all of us, but the Government can take the lead by drawing up a national strategy for philanthropy and charitable giving."

Liberia's remarkable performance in volunteering is a testament to its citizens' dedication to helping their communities and those in need, serving as an inspiring example for the world. The results of the CAF World Giving Index reaffirm the importance of generosity in making the world a better place for all.