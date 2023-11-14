Liberia: Lofa County Senator-Elect Momo Cyrus Identifies With Disabled and Less Privileged in Lofa

Monrovia — Lofa County Senator-Elect Momo Tarnue Kollie Cyrus has donated 300 bags of rice to the disabled community, including the less privileged across Lofa County.

This gesture is the first of its kind since his election victory on October 10, 2023.

Speaking during the presentation of the rice to officials of Team Cyrus for onward delivery to the direct beneficiaries, Momo Cyrus said his initiative is intended to encourage Lofians to turn out in large numbers to vote on November 14, 2023.

Citing past low turnout in runoff elections, Senator Cyrus stressed the importance of Lofians overwhelmingly exercising their democratic rights on November 14, 2023, despite political differences.

"We need to motivate our people to go and vote, especially our older folks and the less fortunate within the County because it is our future," Cyrus added.

In order to make an impact relevant to the essence of the donation, the distribution process is expected to begin in Lofa, benefiting over a hundred people, including those living with disabilities within the County.

Cyrus, who is not supporting either of the two Presidential candidates in the runoff election, urged the voters to see their County and Country as the bigger picture as they go to the polls next Tuesday.

"My supporters come from all political parties, so I found it prudent not to endorse any of the candidates because I am a team player and a true leader who listens to my people," he noted.

He also praised the efforts of Lofians for overwhelmingly placing their confidence in him to serve them.

"I have a great desire to help change the lives of my people, and this is just the beginning," he told his constituents.

Ahead of his induction as the newly elected Senator of Lofa County, Cyrus has already started working for his people.

"This is just a drop in the bucket, but we will do more, especially for our less fortunate people and the disabled community, to help them feel the impact of my leadership across the County," Cyrus noted.

He reiterated the need to reunite Lofians and work together with his people to develop Lofa County.