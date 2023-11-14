Liberia: Deputy Foreign Minister Henry Fahnbulleh Dismissed

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah has removed Deputy Foreign Minister Henry Fahnbulleh from his position, effective immediately.

An official statement from the Executive Mansion announced that President Weah made this decision on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, citing administrative reasons for the move.

Henry Fahnbulleh had held the Deputy Foreign Minister role since his appointment by the Liberian Leader in 2020.

Recent events at the Liberia Permanent Mission in the United States drew public attention in the past 48 hours. The New York Police Department was called to address a tumultuous situation at the Mission, primarily revolving around the work status of Mrs. Wynee Cummings Wilson, who had accused Foreign Minister Dee-Mazwell Kemayah of sexual harassment.

In a live video, Mrs. Wynee Cummings Wilson, the accuser, encountered resistance from some Mission staff as she attempted to enter the premises on Minister Kemayah's orders, despite asserting her continued employment at the Liberia Permanent Mission since the incident in May 2022.

Mrs. Wilson alleged that Minister Kemayah instructed staff members, including Mrs. Maggie Gibson-Glay, the Secretary to the Permanent Representative, and another employee named Sarah, to bar her entry, even though she maintained her employment status at the Mission. Mrs. Glay denied these allegations.

The confrontation continued for several minutes, necessitating the involvement of Deputy Foreign Minister Henry Fahnbulleh and officers from the New York Police Detachment 17 to resolve the situation.

While the precise reason for Deputy Foreign Minister Henry Fahnbulleh's dismissal remains undisclosed, some political analysts speculate that it may be linked to his involvement in the situation at the Liberia Permanent Mission's office in the United States.