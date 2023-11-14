Liberia: Young Women With Special Needs Get Political Leadership Training

Monrovia — Over fifteen Liberian women living with disabilities have benefited from a three-day capacity development training under the code name "Young Women Political Leadership Training."

The productive skills of these women were further enhanced in key areas, namely political participation in leadership, civic duties, advocacy, and inclusiveness, as well as skills for political engagement, among others.

Speaking at the program, the Executive Director of Her Voice Liberia, Evangeline Sirleaf, admonished the participants to seize the moment and see the training as an opportunity for them to make a difference in society.

The training was supported by Democracy International with funding from USAID under the Elections and Democracy Activity, implemented by Her Voice Liberia and the African Platform for Human Rights and Governance.

Her Voice Liberia's Executive Director encouraged the young women with disabilities to look beyond their physical limitations and seek professional development. She emphasized the need to have more women in leadership roles at all levels.

"You are differently abled and essential for a wholesome society. Therefore, you need to have a voice at the table at all levels," she further added.

Also speaking at the program was Mohammed Foboi, Program Director of Democracy International, who urged the young women to focus on the positive aspects of the training as it empowers them.

"Take the training seriously in order to serve as ambassadors within your community," he told the over fifteen participants.

Providing more details as part of DI's five-year project, Mr. Foboi stated that Her Voice is implementing the inclusive component of the program, which targets marginalized and vulnerable groups within society. He also mentioned the reintroduction of civics within schools and the support provided to the National Elections Commission through other organizations sponsored under the project.